AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 912.09
AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2536
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.02
3.42
3.85
4.67
11.3
7.86
7.34
7.77
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
AXIS Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|24.64
|21794700
|226.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|19.20
|17500000
|176.30
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|16.72
|15000000
|153.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|8.44
|7500000
|77.52
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|5.43
|5000000
|49.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.93
|4500000
|45.29
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|4.91
|4500000
|45.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|4.61
|4200000
|42.32
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|3.27
|3000000
|30.02
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2035
|-/-
|2.72
|2500000
|24.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2039
|-/-
|1.21
|1083700
|11.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2073
|-/-
|0.57
|500000
|5.27
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.26
|235700
|2.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2074
|-/-
|0.16
|143000
|1.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|18.82
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|7.97
