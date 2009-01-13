AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 04-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: Krishnaa N
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 862.06
AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.8551
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months - For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.57
-6.41
-3.03
0.75
8.08
10.24
-
12.58
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Schroder ISF Global Equity Alpha Class X1 Acc
|-/-
|96.40
|565330
|831.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.81
|0
|32.84
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.21
|0
|-1.83
