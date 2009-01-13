Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 10-Dec-2025
Fund Manager
: Pratik Tibrewal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 197.3
Invest wise with Expert advice
Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.4379
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/ switched out within15 days from the date of allotment: 25%. If redeemed/ switched out after 15 days from the date of allotment: Nil
Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G- NAV Chart
Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
21.48
44.37
-
-
-
-
-
44.37
|Category Avg
2.27
20.92
46.65
69.4
105.95
42.1
25.89
43.63
|Category Best
7.02
38.78
96.18
116.65
169.08
53.09
26.23
110.32
|Category Worst
-2.08
17.48
38.8
62.89
96.62
39.99
25.36
11.27
Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Axis Gold and Silver Passive FoF Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement