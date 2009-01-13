iifl-logo
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Fund of Funds - Gold

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Aditya Pagaria

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

869

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  29.015

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
2.7
6.05
16.27
18.58
28.64
19.5
14.47
7.87
Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsAxis Gold ETF-/-98.59119827570856.76
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-1.83015.93
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.420-3.70

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Aditya Pagaria
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

