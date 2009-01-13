AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 869
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 29.015
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.7
6.05
16.27
18.58
28.64
19.5
14.47
7.87
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Gold Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Axis Gold ETF
|-/-
|98.59
|119827570
|856.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.83
|0
|15.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.42
|0
|-3.70
