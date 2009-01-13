AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 29-Jan-2021
Fund Manager
: Krishnaa N
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 402.66
AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 7.75
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: NIL - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment for 10% of investment. 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out aftr 12 months from the date of allotmet.
AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.36
-2.09
6.7
-2.57
15.36
1.28
-
-5.35
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Greater China Equity Fund Of Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Schroder ISF Greater China Class X Acc
|-/-
|94.47
|676333
|380.39
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.24
|0
|25.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.71
|0
|-2.84
