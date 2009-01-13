AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 10-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 142.63
AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.49
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If redeemed/swich out within 12 months from the date of allotment: - For 10% of investment : Nil - For remaining investment : 1% 1.00% - If redeemed/switched out on or within 12 months from the date of allotment NIL - If redeemed/switch out after 12 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H- NAV Chart
AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.74
2.28
3.06
3.43
9.72
7.39
-
6.43
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H- Latest Dividends
AXIS Income Advantage Fund of Funds Dir IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Nifty SDL Jul 2033 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|12.15
|15114306
|18.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.99
|146074
|17.79
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Constant Maturity Gilt Fund-Dir (G)
|-/-
|11.85
|7218933
|17.58
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Equity Arbitrage Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|11.48
|4346193
|17.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.65
|13073711
|15.80
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Arbitrage - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.13
|3940546
|13.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Magnum Constant Maturity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|8.71
|2018556
|12.92
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|-/-
|7.64
|458309
|11.34
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan GSF Constant Maturity Plan - Direct (G)
|-/-
|6.01
|1986527
|8.91
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|4.52
|6175224
|6.70
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Strategic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|2.28
|1137617
|3.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Long Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.37
|1663423
|2.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Money Market Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.37
|14425
|2.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.79
|0
|1.17
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.07
