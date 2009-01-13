AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 42866.63
AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2887.181
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.75
1.91
3.72
7.47
6.87
5.53
6.9
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Liquid Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.50
|6700
|668.57
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.76
|3400
|340.01
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.45
|2000
|199.57
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.33
|1500
|149.28
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.06
|250
|24.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2025
|-/-
|0.22
|10000000
|99.85
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.97
|225000000
|2,218.22
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.96
|178500000
|1,770.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.30
|30000
|1,474.11
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.24
|29500
|1,449.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.87
|130000000
|1,280.10
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.72
|24700
|1,213.13
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.68
|120000000
|1,197.50
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.26
|20500
|1,010.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.20
|20000
|982.66
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.20
|20000
|982.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|15500
|773.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.67
|15000
|743.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.66
|15000
|740.77
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.66
|75000000
|742.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.65
|15000
|736.69
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.65
|15000
|738.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.61
|14500
|717.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|14000
|689.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.45
|13000
|645.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.27
|11500
|566.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.26
|11500
|564.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.24
|56000000
|554.72
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Jio
|-/-
|1.23
|11000
|549.89
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.14
|51014600
|507.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|498.23
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|499.06
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|496.50
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|495.39
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|494.52
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|494.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.11
|10000
|494.39
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.11
|50000000
|497.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|492.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|491.75
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|492.94
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|491.69
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|491.38
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.10
|10000
|490.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.89
|8000
|397.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.88
|8000
|393.89
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.88
|8000
|394.99
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.88
|8000
|394.93
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.88
|8000
|393.21
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.67
|6000
|299.42
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.67
|6000
|299.30
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|6000
|295.45
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.66
|6000
|294.46
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.66
|6000
|294.45
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.66
|6000
|294.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|6000
|295.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.62
|5600
|275.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.61
|5500
|271.61
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|249.95
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|249.85
|Commercial Paper
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|249.74
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|249.54
|Commercial Paper
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|247.06
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|246.49
|Commercial Paper
|IGH Holdings
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|246.41
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|246.14
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|246.10
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|245.52
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|245.42
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|245.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.55
|5000
|245.63
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|4500
|224.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.50
|4500
|222.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.50
|22500000
|223.45
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.50
|4500
|224.91
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.49
|4500
|221.09
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|199.91
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|199.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|199.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|199.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.68
|Commercial Paper
|Kisetsu Saison
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|197.32
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.83
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.74
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.49
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.36
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.44
|4000
|196.31
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.38
|3400
|167.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|149.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|149.85
|Commercial Paper
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|149.94
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|149.86
|Commercial Paper
|HDFC Securities
|-/-
|0.33
|3000
|148.03
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.33
|3000
|147.93
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.32
|2900
|142.53
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|123.67
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|123.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|99.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.63
|Commercial Paper
|Dalmia Cem. Bha.
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|99.84
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.95
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.89
|Commercial Paper
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.85
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.83
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.80
|Commercial Paper
|HSBC Investdirec
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|98.24
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|74.92
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|74.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.16
|7000000
|69.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.36
|Commercial Paper
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.97
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.95
|Commercial Paper
|Poonawalla Fin
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.91
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|49.50
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|24.99
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|24.64
|Commercial Paper
|Sundaram Home
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|24.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|24.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|24.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.91
|0
|-,854.54
