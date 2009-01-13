iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

01-Feb-2013

Fund Manager

Devang Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

42866.63

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1002.5468

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.29
0.76
1.91
3.73
7.52
6.84
5.61
7.09
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.30074870

AXIS Liquid Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.506700668.57
Floating Rate InstrumentsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.763400340.01
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.452000199.57
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.331500149.28
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.0625024.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesKERALA 2025-/-0.221000000099.85
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.972250000002,218.22
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.961785000001,770.39
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-3.30300001,474.11
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-3.24295001,449.34
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.871300000001,280.10
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.72247001,213.13
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.681200000001,197.50
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-2.26205001,010.69
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.2020000982.66
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-2.2020000982.56
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.7315500773.39
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.6715000743.74
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.6615000740.77
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.6675000000742.01
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.6515000736.69
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.6515000738.31
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.6114500717.27
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.5414000689.43
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.4513000645.65
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.2711500566.30
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.2611500564.88
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.2456000000554.72
Commercial PaperReliance Jio-/-1.2311000549.89
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1451014600507.25
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.1210000498.23
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-1.1210000499.06
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-1.1110000496.50
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.1110000495.39
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.1110000494.52
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-1.1110000494.10
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.1110000494.39
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.1150000000497.81
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.1010000492.42
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.1010000491.75
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-1.1010000492.94
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.1010000491.69
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.1010000491.38
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.1010000490.84
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.898000397.33
Certificate of DepositsIDBI Bank-/-0.888000393.89
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.888000394.99
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.888000394.93
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.888000393.21
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.676000299.42
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.676000299.30
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.666000295.45
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.666000294.46
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.666000294.45
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.666000294.39
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.666000295.12
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.625600275.06
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.615500271.61
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-0.565000249.95
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-0.565000249.85
Commercial PaperM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.565000249.74
Commercial PaperTata Capital-/-0.565000249.54
Commercial PaperCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.555000247.06
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.555000246.49
Commercial PaperIGH Holdings-/-0.555000246.41
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.555000246.14
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.555000246.10
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.555000245.52
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.555000245.42
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.555000245.36
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.555000245.63
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.504500224.65
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.504500222.56
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.5022500000223.45
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.504500224.91
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.494500221.09
Commercial PaperGodrej Finance-/-0.454000199.91
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.454000199.79
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.454000199.96
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.454000199.92
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.444000196.68
Commercial PaperKisetsu Saison-/-0.444000197.32
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.444000196.83
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.444000196.74
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.444000196.49
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.444000196.36
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.444000196.31
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.383400167.57
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.343000149.85
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.343000149.85
Commercial PaperNirma-/-0.343000149.94
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.343000149.86
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.333000148.03
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.333000147.93
Commercial PaperTata Realty-/-0.322900142.53
Commercial PaperPiramal Enterp.-/-0.282500123.67
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-0.282500123.06
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.22200099.98
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.22200099.64
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-0.22200098.63
Commercial PaperDalmia Cem. Bha.-/-0.22200099.84
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.22200098.95
Commercial PaperPiramal Capital-/-0.22200098.89
Commercial PaperSikka Ports-/-0.22200098.85
Commercial PaperBirla Group-/-0.22200098.83
Commercial PaperPiramal Enterp.-/-0.22200098.80
Commercial PaperHSBC Investdirec-/-0.22200098.24
Commercial PaperPilani Invest.-/-0.17150074.92
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.17150074.85
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.16700000069.95
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.11100049.96
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.11100049.36
Commercial Paper360 One Prime-/-0.11100049.97
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.11100049.95
Commercial PaperPoonawalla Fin-/-0.11100049.91
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.11100049.50
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.0650024.99
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.0650024.64
Commercial PaperSundaram Home-/-0.0650024.60
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-0.0650024.99
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.0650024.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.910-,854.54

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Devang Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

