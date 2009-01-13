AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Dec-2022
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 474.13
AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1234.9561
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.11
3.92
3.7
3.68
10.69
-
-
9.74
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Long Duration Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|40.71
|17725300
|183.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2052
|-/-
|30.64
|13300000
|138.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|23.81
|10500000
|107.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.65
|285800
|2.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.18
|0
|9.85
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.69
|0
|7.66
