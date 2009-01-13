AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 22-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1154.25
AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.27
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: a). If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% ofinvestments: NIL For remaining investments: 1% b). If redeemed / switched-out after 12 months from the date of allotment: NIL
AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.31
5.61
-16.71
-
-
-
-
-17.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.40
|804764
|96.90
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.08
|446882
|70.16
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.91
|82386
|45.14
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|3.47
|1444371
|40.10
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.43
|248296
|39.55
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.30
|71828
|38.09
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|3.29
|1098656
|38.01
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|3.21
|74238
|37.05
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.18
|233092
|36.71
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.16
|75109
|36.43
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.12
|25849
|36.02
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.06
|241481
|35.34
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|2.96
|73839
|34.21
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.84
|1474855
|32.75
|Equity
|Anant Raj
|Realty
|2.66
|663037
|30.71
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|2.53
|334789
|29.14
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|2.38
|800869
|27.44
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.33
|64901
|26.89
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.30
|159504
|26.58
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.20
|122354
|25.36
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.07
|1342109
|23.83
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|2.05
|236887
|23.64
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.04
|175978
|23.55
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.92
|172964
|22.21
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.88
|196210
|21.73
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|1.85
|297640
|21.31
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.49
|90035
|17.14
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.37
|34081
|15.75
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.22
|106414
|14.04
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.17
|19257
|13.46
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.15
|215948
|13.23
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.82
|44628
|9.51
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.82
|74851
|9.45
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.81
|331924
|9.40
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.56
|8750
|6.44
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.54
|101386
|6.24
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.50
|22461
|5.80
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.50
|61472
|5.78
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.50
|38517
|5.73
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.49
|5561
|5.63
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|0.02
|1106
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|6.10
|0
|70.44
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.33
|0
|26.86
