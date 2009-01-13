iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

22-Nov-2024

Fund Manager

Karthik Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1154.25

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.27

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

a). If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% ofinvestments: NIL For remaining investments: 1% b). If redeemed / switched-out after 12 months from the date of allotment: NIL

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.31
5.61
-16.71
-
-
-
-
-17.3
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

AXIS Momentum Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Wipro14,44,371
United Spirits1,72,964
Muthoot Finance44,628
M & M22,461
UltraTech Cem.5,561

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Bharat Electron13,57,526
Kalyan Jewellers5,58,872
Balrampur Chini4,04,866
Suven Pharma72,203
Shriram Finance1,30,285
Federal Bank3,49,339
Aditya AMC84,703
Bikaji Foods83,361
Techno Elec.Engg50,833

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks8.4080476496.90
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.0844688270.16
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.918238645.14
EquityWiproIT - Software3.47144437140.10
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.4324829639.55
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software3.307182838.09
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies3.29109865638.01
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets3.217423837.05
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software3.1823309236.71
EquityTrentRetailing3.167510936.43
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.122584936.02
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)3.0624148135.34
EquityBSECapital Markets2.967383934.21
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.84147485532.75
EquityAnant RajRealty2.6666303730.71
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets2.5333478929.14
EquityOil IndiaOil2.3880086927.44
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing2.336490126.89
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.3015950426.58
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.2012235425.36
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals2.07134210923.83
Equity360 ONECapital Markets2.0523688723.64
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment2.0417597823.55
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.9217296422.21
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.8819621021.73
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.8529764021.31
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.499003517.14
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.373408115.75
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.2210641414.04
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing1.171925713.46
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.1521594813.23
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.82446289.51
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.82748519.45
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.813319249.40
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.5687506.44
EquityJubilant Ingrev.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.541013866.24
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.50224615.80
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.50614725.78
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.50385175.73
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.4955615.63
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products0.0211060.26
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-6.10070.44
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.33026.86

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Karthik Kumar
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

