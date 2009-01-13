AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Jul-2019
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17124.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1135.7786
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.45
1.07
2.2
4.03
7.91
7.01
6.07
6.21
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
AXIS Money Market Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|1.52
|24800000
|251.41
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2026
|-/-
|1.44
|23500000
|239.16
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.41
|22996600
|233.10
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2026
|-/-
|1.30
|21350000
|216.42
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|1.04
|17000000
|172.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.57
|9500000
|95.10
|Govt. Securities
|Odisha 2026
|-/-
|0.52
|8500000
|86.15
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.31
|5000000
|50.69
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.15
|2500000
|25.09
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.15
|2500000
|25.05
|Govt. Securities
|Chhatisgarh 2025
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.06
|1000000
|10.09
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU SDL 2026
|-/-
|0.04
|600000
|6.07
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.09
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.10
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.23
|15000
|702.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.38
|12000
|561.42
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.87
|50000000
|476.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.80
|10000
|465.06
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.69
|9500
|445.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.55
|9000
|422.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.54
|9000
|421.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.27
|8000
|375.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.25
|8000
|372.77
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.24
|8000
|372.02
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.24
|8000
|371.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.00
|7000
|331.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.00
|7000
|331.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.98
|7000
|328.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.96
|7000
|325.47
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.96
|7000
|324.86
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.73
|6000
|287.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|6000
|285.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.70
|6000
|282.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|6000
|280.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.69
|6000
|280.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.69
|6000
|280.10
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|1.46
|5000
|242.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.41
|5000
|234.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|5000
|234.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.41
|5000
|233.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.16
|4000
|191.61
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Capital
|-/-
|1.16
|4000
|192.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.16
|20000000
|192.37
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.15
|4000
|190.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.14
|4000
|189.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.14
|4000
|189.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.13
|4000
|187.11
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.13
|4000
|187.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|4000
|186.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.12
|4000
|185.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|143.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|142.85
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|142.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.86
|3000
|141.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|3000
|141.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|3000
|140.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.85
|3000
|140.85
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.85
|3000
|140.90
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.85
|15000000
|141.08
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.84
|3000
|139.56
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.70
|2500
|116.26
|Commercial Paper
|Phoenix ARC
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|98.20
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.59
|2000
|98.17
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|96.07
|Commercial Paper
|Piramal Enterp.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|95.92
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.58
|2000
|95.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|2000
|94.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.57
|2000
|94.65
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|93.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|93.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|92.93
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|93.49
|Commercial Paper
|Credila Fin
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|93.30
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Housing
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|93.19
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.56
|2000
|92.92
|Commercial Paper
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.49
|1700
|81.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.49
|8500000
|80.58
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.44
|1500
|73.57
|Commercial Paper
|Infina Finance
|-/-
|0.44
|1500
|72.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.43
|1500
|71.14
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.42
|1500
|69.94
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.42
|1500
|69.93
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|0.42
|1500
|69.91
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.29
|1000
|47.58
|Commercial Paper
|Pilani Invest.
|-/-
|0.15
|500
|24.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.14
|500
|23.47
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|200
|9.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.95
|0
|488.82
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.50
|0
|-80.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement