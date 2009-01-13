AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1359.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 06-Feb-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4341
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: a). If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% b). If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.17
1.46
-
-
-
-
-
4.41
|Category Avg
-0.99
-1.51
0.85
6.44
13.9
18.64
14.55
10.49
|Category Best
7.5
7.18
28.17
41.51
60.05
49.89
27.21
30.31
|Category Worst
-9.23
-7.15
-10.4
-9.64
-6.11
2.97
3.31
-8.72
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement