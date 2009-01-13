AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2025
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1359.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 29-Jan-2026
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.7677
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: a). If redeemed / switched-out within 12 months from the date of allotment: For 10% of investment: Nil For remaining investment: 1% b). If redeemed/switched out after 12 months from the date of allotment: Nil
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.88
3.32
-
-
-
-
-
5.63
|Category Avg
1.52
0.19
0.71
7.65
19.3
20.01
15.25
10.51
|Category Best
9.58
19.05
39.21
58.58
85.63
57.77
29.67
33.19
|Category Worst
-3.83
-8.79
-14.3
-12.84
-0.83
4.15
3.63
-9.79
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Multi Asset Active FoF Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement