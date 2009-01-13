AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 07-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Krishnaa N
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 175.75
Invest wise with Expert advice
AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.17
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed / switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 7 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.62
-7.14
-7.44
1.18
11.17
-
-
27.19
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS NASDAQ 100 Fund of Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|iShares VII PLC - iShares NASDAQ 100 UCITS ETF
|-/-
|97.82
|16661
|171.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.44
|0
|4.28
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.26
|0
|-0.46
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement