AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 278.11
AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9648
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.8
0.3
1.74
3.63
7.33
5.53
-
5.32
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 ETF FOF G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Nifty AAA Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50:50 ETF
|-/-
|99.38
|222023513
|276.86
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.64
|0
|1.78
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-0.04
