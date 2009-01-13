AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 03-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 121.79
AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4806
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.02
7.14
0.99
-0.88
-
-
-
4.8
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty Bank Index Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|28.95
|203537
|35.26
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|24.74
|250255
|30.13
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|9.88
|63252
|12.03
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.54
|102409
|10.40
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.72
|136455
|9.39
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|4.87
|59894
|5.93
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|3.24
|222247
|3.94
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.74
|169161
|3.33
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|562263
|3.28
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.36
|50896
|2.87
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|2.22
|310051
|2.70
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|2.00
|300744
|2.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|0.27
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.23
