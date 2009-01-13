AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 30-Apr-2021
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 17.44
AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 140.471
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.75
8.68
-6.94
-5.17
14.35
18.24
-
14.24
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty Healthcare ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|21.81
|23870
|3.80
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.80
|12134
|1.70
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|9.17
|16354
|1.59
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.79
|2798
|1.53
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.62
|13462
|1.50
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|7.74
|2231
|1.35
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.80
|5312
|1.01
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|6157
|0.65
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.50
|2072
|0.61
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.11
|1166
|0.54
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.77
|5516
|0.48
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.62
|8653
|0.45
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|3311
|0.42
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.33
|2994
|0.40
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|115
|0.34
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|9905
|0.29
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|3978
|0.25
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|825
|0.19
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|3189
|0.14
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.52
|575
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.25
|0
|0.04
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-0.02
