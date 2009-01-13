AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 27-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 126.33
AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.9002
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 7 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-7.43
-7.63
-20.15
-16.02
0.9
-
-
10.62
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty IT Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|29.06
|217528
|36.71
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|22.58
|81899
|28.52
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|10.58
|84862
|13.36
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|9.91
|84183
|12.52
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|8.25
|375491
|10.42
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.87
|13987
|7.41
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|5.14
|8817
|6.49
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|4.53
|12254
|5.71
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.64
|14838
|3.33
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.29
|3592
|1.62
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|0.43
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.25
