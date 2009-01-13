AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 04-Nov-2022
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 75.74
AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8812
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 7 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.29
0.89
2.17
3.66
8.17
-
-
7.56
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty SDL September 2026 Debt Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|53.26
|4000000
|40.32
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|10.49
|800000
|7.94
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|6.67
|500000
|5.05
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|6.67
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|6.64
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|4.81
|355000
|3.64
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|2.67
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|2.00
|150000
|1.51
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2026
|-/-
|1.33
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.87
|65300
|0.65
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.00
|0
|2.27
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|1.20
