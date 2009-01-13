AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 21-Feb-2022
Fund Manager
: Karthik Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 398.51
AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.1736
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.83
9.15
-13.87
-14.87
4.22
15.71
-
16.96
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Nifty Smallcap 50 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|4.50
|35961
|17.95
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|4.41
|91601
|17.56
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.67
|277337
|14.62
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|3.66
|454624
|14.60
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|3.49
|125658
|13.92
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|3.44
|137297
|13.70
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.41
|106273
|13.59
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.87
|55089
|11.42
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.82
|631728
|11.21
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|2.80
|553873
|11.13
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|2.66
|33783
|10.61
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.36
|419022
|9.39
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.32
|24623
|9.26
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|2.31
|97343
|9.21
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.23
|40887
|8.86
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|2.12
|86135
|8.43
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|2.09
|534359
|8.33
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.07
|434694
|8.25
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|1.95
|387281
|7.78
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.90
|59637
|7.55
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.86
|89193
|7.39
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|1.84
|83954
|7.32
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.82
|95253
|7.27
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|1.82
|341344
|7.25
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.77
|80164
|7.04
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.73
|11922
|6.91
|Equity
|Narayana Hrudaya
|Healthcare Services
|1.73
|47793
|6.90
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.73
|36919
|6.87
|Equity
|RBL Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|419994
|6.65
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|1.52
|649656
|6.04
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.50
|80701
|5.95
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.49
|11191
|5.94
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.46
|444593
|5.81
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|1.42
|69804
|5.65
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.39
|203008
|5.52
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.35
|143453
|5.39
|Equity
|NBCC
|Construction
|1.33
|728518
|5.30
|Equity
|HFCL
|Telecom - Services
|1.28
|645121
|5.10
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.26
|287988
|5.03
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.25
|40174
|4.97
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.24
|136888
|4.94
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|1.23
|162910
|4.91
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.23
|115220
|4.88
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.22
|62925
|4.84
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|1.18
|72287
|4.68
|Equity
|Hindustan Copper
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|231350
|4.68
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.14
|50309
|4.54
|Equity
|Finolex Cables
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|53384
|4.36
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.06
|21439
|4.21
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.98
|54984
|3.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.36
|0
|1.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.77
