AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Sachin Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7828.07
AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.5073
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.48
1.39
2.83
5.76
5.79
4.83
4.87
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
AXIS Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.30
|11500000
|114.50
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.13
|10000000
|99.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.07
|9500000
|94.70
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|24.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|55.52
|0
|4,903.19
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|22.02
|0
|1,944.98
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.66
|0
|499.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.51
|0
|486.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.53
|0
|399.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.34
|0
|206.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.45
|0
|39.83
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.17
|0
|14.89
