AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 29-Nov-2019
Fund Manager
: Jayesh Sundar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 60.6
AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.4497
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.11
3.94
-1
-2.34
5.78
6.94
10.47
8.57
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
AXIS Retirement Fund CP Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.46
|16918
|2.11
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.54
|9800
|1.54
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.29
|5287
|1.39
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.98
|7414
|1.21
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.93
|1928
|1.17
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.72
|6148
|1.04
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.66
|8099
|1.01
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.60
|36486
|0.97
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.53
|22681
|0.93
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.43
|2471
|0.87
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.26
|4583
|0.77
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.25
|4986
|0.76
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.23
|890
|0.74
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.22
|10252
|0.74
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|1.20
|9861
|0.72
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|1.17
|1549
|0.71
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.14
|33766
|0.69
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.97
|1685
|0.59
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.78
|9750
|0.47
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|2837
|0.41
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.65
|1995
|0.39
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.61
|1688
|0.37
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.61
|2064
|0.37
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.59
|2375
|0.36
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.51
|2177
|0.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.51
|9383
|0.31
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.50
|964
|0.30
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.50
|1406
|0.30
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.47
|608
|0.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.47
|379
|0.28
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.42
|9643
|0.25
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.39
|3860
|0.24
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.06
|2268
|0.03
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.04
|116
|0.02
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|30.30
|1800000
|18.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|17.01
|1000000
|10.37
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|8.47
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2063
|-/-
|2.52
|150000
|1.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.70
|0
|1.03
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.42
|0
|0.86
