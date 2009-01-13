iifl-logo
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Devang Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8825.08

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.2514

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.25% - If units are redeemed / switched out within 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 months from the date of allotment.

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.57
1.6
2.82
4.72
9.28
7.28
6.99
8.85
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.8485670

AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.9235000349.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-3.4631000308.75
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-2.1319000190.47
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.4112500126.01
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.4112500125.90
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-1.4112500125.56
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.4012500124.93
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.4012500124.82
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.40128124.86
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.1310000100.85
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1310000100.43
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.1210000100.00
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.121000099.94
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.12100099.93
Corporate DebtsTVS Holdings-/-1.121000099.91
Floating Rate InstrumentsA Birla Finance-/-1.121000099.78
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.121000099.71
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-1.121000099.61
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.07950095.26
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.07950095.08
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-1.07950095.06
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-1.06950094.95
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.98100000000087.46
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.96850085.47
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.85750075.59
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.85750075.47
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.84750075.39
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.84750075.30
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.84750075.27
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.84750075.26
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.84750075.19
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.8475075.09
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.84750074.93
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.84750074.90
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.84750074.81
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.8475074.83
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.80700071.03
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.78700069.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.73650064.79
Corporate DebtsDLF Cyber City-/-0.72640064.07
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-0.68615060.89
Corporate DebtsMindspace Busine-/-0.62550054.90
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.57510451.08
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.57500050.47
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.575150.45
Corporate DebtsGodrej Finance-/-0.56500050.36
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.56500050.20
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.56500050.18
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.56500050.07
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.56500050.05
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.56500050.01
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.56500050.01
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.56500049.98
Floating Rate InstrumentsCiticorp Fin. (I-/-0.56500049.94
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.56500049.92
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.56500049.90
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.56500049.86
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.56500049.77
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-0.5650049.68
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.56500049.65
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.5145045.26
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.51450045.09
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.514845.14
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.5045044.32
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.45400040.25
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.41360036.17
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.363432.02
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.34300030.08
Corporate DebtsSamvardh. Mothe.-/-0.34300030.01
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.3191527.31
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.2945000000026.19
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.282525.40
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2825025.32
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.28250025.19
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.28250025.18
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.28250025.14
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.28250025.07
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-0.28250025.05
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.28250025.05
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.28250025.05
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.28250025.03
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.2825024.91
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.23200020.26
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.23200020.15
Corporate DebtsTata Realty-/-0.22200020.00
Corporate DebtsSundaram Finance-/-0.2220019.98
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.2220019.98
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.17150015.45
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.17150015.09
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.17150015.06
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.1311911.72
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.11100010.03
Corporate DebtsTorrent Power-/-0.11100010.02
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-0.11100010.01
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.111009.78
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.10129.06
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.087507.54
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.08707.01
Corporate DebtsI O C L-/-0.08696.80
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.06505.13
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.06505.11
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.06505.04
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.065005.00
Corporate DebtsPower Grid Corpn-/-0.06505.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.06504.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.05494.86
Corporate DebtsE X I M Bank-/-0.05474.70
Corporate DebtsNTPC-/-0.04403.94
Corporate DebtsCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.04392543.93
Corporate DebtsFood Corp of Ind-/-0.01101.00
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.011001.00
Corporate DebtsIndia Infra Debt-/-0.0190.89
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.0150.50
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.01500.50
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-9.5383125200850.58
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-4.3938000000391.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-3.8033000000338.99
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.79700000070.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.58512670051.60
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2037-/-0.56500000050.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.44503550039.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.36316200032.52
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.34300000030.70
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.34300000030.02
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.29250000025.51
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2026-/-0.29250000025.44
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2037-/-0.28250000025.01
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2035-/-0.28250000024.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.16169000014.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.14154140012.14
Govt. SecuritiesAndhra Pradesh 2029-/-0.11100000010.17
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2030-/-0.1110000009.79
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.1110635009.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.1010635008.78
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.098336008.38
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.065000005.58
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2027-/-0.065000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesKarnataka 2025-/-0.065000005.03
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2030-/-0.065000004.92
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-0.054794004.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.054556004.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.054523004.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2035-/-0.054109004.05
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.043596003.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.043391003.46
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-0.032976003.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.033000003.03
Govt. SecuritiesGujarat 2026-/-0.033000002.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.032517002.60
Govt. SecuritiesTamil Nadu 2025-/-0.032472002.46
Govt. SecuritiesWest bengal 2032-/-0.032444002.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.022100002.15
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.022000002.04
Govt. SecuritiesHARYANA 2027-/-0.022000002.02
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2027-/-0.022000002.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.022000001.93
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.021500001.54
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.021346001.36
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.011272001.28
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.01904000.90
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.01687000.69
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-0.01600000.60
Govt. SecuritiesTAMIL NADU 2027-/-0.01500000.50
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.00350000.36
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.00311000.31
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA 2034-/-0.00250000.25
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.00208000.21
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA SDL 2025-/-0.00140000.14
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.0090000.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.0066000.06
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-2.352000.00
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix-/-8.1200.00
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.02
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.03
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.05
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.06
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.06
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.12
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.13
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.19
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.25
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.06200094.93
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.1110000009.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-2.680238.99
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.380212.69

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Devang Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

