AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 8825.08
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2514
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If units are redeemed / switched out within 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out after 1 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.57
1.6
2.82
4.72
9.28
7.28
6.99
8.85
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
AXIS Short Duration Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.92
|35000
|349.92
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.46
|31000
|308.75
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|2.13
|19000
|190.47
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.41
|12500
|126.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.41
|12500
|125.90
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.41
|12500
|125.56
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.40
|12500
|124.93
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.40
|12500
|124.82
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.40
|128
|124.86
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.13
|10000
|100.85
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.13
|10000
|100.43
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|100.00
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|99.94
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.12
|1000
|99.93
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Holdings
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|99.91
|Floating Rate Instruments
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|99.78
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|99.71
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.12
|10000
|99.61
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.07
|9500
|95.26
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.07
|9500
|95.08
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|1.07
|9500
|95.06
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.06
|9500
|94.95
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.98
|1000000000
|87.46
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.96
|8500
|85.47
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.85
|7500
|75.59
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.85
|7500
|75.47
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|75.39
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|75.30
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|75.27
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|75.26
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|75.19
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.84
|750
|75.09
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|74.93
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|74.90
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.84
|7500
|74.81
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.84
|750
|74.83
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.80
|7000
|71.03
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.78
|7000
|69.95
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.73
|6500
|64.79
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|0.72
|6400
|64.07
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.68
|6150
|60.89
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.62
|5500
|54.90
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.57
|5104
|51.08
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.57
|5000
|50.47
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.57
|51
|50.45
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.36
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.20
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.18
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.07
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.05
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.98
|Floating Rate Instruments
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.94
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.92
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.90
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.86
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.77
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|0.56
|500
|49.68
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.56
|5000
|49.65
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.51
|450
|45.26
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.51
|4500
|45.09
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.51
|48
|45.14
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.50
|450
|44.32
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.45
|4000
|40.25
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.41
|3600
|36.17
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.36
|34
|32.02
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|30.08
|Corporate Debts
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|-/-
|0.34
|3000
|30.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.31
|915
|27.31
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.29
|450000000
|26.19
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.28
|25
|25.40
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|250
|25.32
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.19
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.14
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.07
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.28
|2500
|25.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.28
|250
|24.91
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|20.26
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|2000
|20.15
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.22
|2000
|20.00
|Corporate Debts
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.22
|200
|19.98
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.22
|200
|19.98
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|15.45
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|15.09
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.17
|1500
|15.06
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.13
|119
|11.72
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|10.03
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|10.02
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.11
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.11
|100
|9.78
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|0.10
|12
|9.06
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|750
|7.54
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.08
|70
|7.01
|Corporate Debts
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.08
|69
|6.80
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.06
|50
|5.13
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.06
|50
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.06
|50
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.06
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.06
|50
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.06
|50
|4.99
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.05
|49
|4.86
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.05
|47
|4.70
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.04
|40
|3.94
|Corporate Debts
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.04
|39254
|3.93
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|0.01
|10
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.01
|100
|1.00
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Debt
|-/-
|0.01
|9
|0.89
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.01
|5
|0.50
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.01
|50
|0.50
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|9.53
|83125200
|850.58
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|4.39
|38000000
|391.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|3.80
|33000000
|338.99
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.79
|7000000
|70.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|0.58
|5126700
|51.60
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|0.56
|5000000
|50.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.44
|5035500
|39.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.36
|3162000
|32.52
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.34
|3000000
|30.70
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.34
|3000000
|30.02
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.29
|2500000
|25.51
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.29
|2500000
|25.44
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2035
|-/-
|0.28
|2500000
|24.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.16
|1690000
|14.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.14
|1541400
|12.14
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2029
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|10.17
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2030
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|9.79
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.11
|1063500
|9.39
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.10
|1063500
|8.78
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.09
|833600
|8.38
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.58
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2030
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|4.92
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|0.05
|479400
|4.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.05
|455600
|4.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.05
|452300
|4.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2035
|-/-
|0.05
|410900
|4.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.04
|359600
|3.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.04
|339100
|3.46
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|0.03
|297600
|3.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.03
|300000
|3.03
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.03
|300000
|2.98
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|0.03
|251700
|2.60
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.03
|247200
|2.46
|Govt. Securities
|West bengal 2032
|-/-
|0.03
|244400
|2.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.02
|210000
|2.15
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.04
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|2.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|1.93
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.02
|150000
|1.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.02
|134600
|1.36
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.01
|127200
|1.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.01
|90400
|0.90
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.01
|68700
|0.69
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.01
|60000
|0.60
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|0.01
|50000
|0.50
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.00
|35000
|0.36
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2037
|-/-
|0.00
|31100
|0.31
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2034
|-/-
|0.00
|25000
|0.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|20800
|0.21
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.00
|14000
|0.14
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.00
|9000
|0.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.00
|6600
|0.06
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|2.35
|200
|0.00
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix
|-/-
|8.12
|0
|0.00
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.05
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.06
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.06
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.12
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.13
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.19
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.25
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.06
|2000
|94.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.11
|1000000
|9.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.68
|0
|238.99
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.38
|0
|212.69
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement