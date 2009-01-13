AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Silver
Launch Date
: 02-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Aditya Pagaria
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 71.86
AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.812
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 7 days from the date of allotment.
AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.04
2.87
9.32
6.15
23.41
-
-
22.75
|Category Avg
-2.44
2.43
8.99
5.76
22.32
11.63
-
16.4
|Category Best
-1.86
2.91
9.47
6.45
24.05
12.07
-
25.84
|Category Worst
-2.73
1.99
8.47
5.12
21.08
11.16
-
3.52
AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Silver Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Axis Silver ETF
|-/-
|99.08
|7570917
|71.19
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.35
|0
|0.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.43
|0
|-0.31
