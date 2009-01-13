AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Devang Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1986.75
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4235
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: (W.E.F.April 19, 2012): 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 12 months from the date of allotment.
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- NAV Chart
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.61
1.74
2.95
4.82
9.9
7.85
7.77
8.72
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|3.11
|6000
|60.09
|Corporate Debts
|Vedanta
|-/-
|3.09
|6000
|59.81
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|2.98
|5800
|57.67
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Cyber City
|-/-
|2.85
|5500
|55.06
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|2.71
|5200
|52.40
|Corporate Debts
|M T N L
|-/-
|2.56
|5000
|49.50
|Corporate Debts
|Aptus Finance In
|-/-
|2.55
|5000
|49.29
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|2.39
|4600
|46.19
|Corporate Debts
|A B Real Estate
|-/-
|2.32
|4500
|44.94
|Corporate Debts
|DLF Home Develop
|-/-
|2.07
|4000
|40.05
|Corporate Debts
|AB Digital
|-/-
|2.07
|4000
|40.03
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.07
|4000
|39.99
|Corporate Debts
|RenServ Global
|-/-
|2.07
|4000
|39.95
|Corporate Debts
|Vistaar Fin.
|-/-
|2.06
|4000
|39.84
|Corporate Debts
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|2.06
|4000
|39.80
|Corporate Debts
|Profectus Capita
|-/-
|2.02
|3900
|39.03
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.81
|3500
|35.03
|Corporate Debts
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|1.81
|3500
|35.01
|Corporate Debts
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|1.65
|3200
|31.87
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|1.57
|3000
|30.44
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|1.30
|2500
|25.16
|Corporate Debts
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|1.30
|2500
|25.09
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.30
|2500
|25.06
|Corporate Debts
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|-/-
|1.29
|250000
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|1.29
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|1.29
|2500
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.29
|2500
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|1.03
|2000
|19.99
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.03
|2000
|19.94
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|1.02
|200
|19.68
|Corporate Debts
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.93
|1800
|18.01
|Corporate Debts
|Infopark Proper.
|-/-
|0.78
|1500
|15.02
|Corporate Debts
|Nexus Select
|-/-
|0.78
|1500
|15.00
|Corporate Debts
|TVS Holdings
|-/-
|0.77
|1500
|14.98
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.51
|100
|9.89
|PTC
|Vajra Trust
|-/-
|0.49
|30
|9.56
|Corporate Debts
|Veritas Finance
|-/-
|0.26
|500
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|30
|2.97
|Floating Rate Instruments
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|190
|1.58
|Corporate Debts
|National Highway
|-/-
|0.06
|12
|1.24
|Corporate Debts
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|0.04
|150
|0.83
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.03
|6
|0.59
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.01
|1
|0.09
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|15.39
|29100000
|297.76
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|4.83
|9100000
|93.48
|Govt. Securities
|MADHYA PRADESH 2038
|-/-
|2.34
|4500000
|45.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.10
|4031900
|40.58
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|1.66
|3098700
|32.04
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2031
|-/-
|1.61
|3000000
|31.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|1.29
|2500000
|25.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|1.11
|2079400
|21.42
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|1.07
|2000000
|20.75
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.78
|1500000
|15.01
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.78
|1500000
|15.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.16
|300000
|3.15
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|0.16
|300000
|3.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|0.11
|200000
|2.06
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2038
|-/-
|0.10
|183700
|1.88
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.08
|150000
|1.57
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.05
|100000
|1.01
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.03
|48900
|0.49
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.02
|49400
|0.47
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.02
|42000
|0.44
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|0.00
|9400
|0.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|0.00
|4000
|0.04
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.52
|0
|48.86
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|5.34
