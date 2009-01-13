iifl-logo
AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

09-Mar-2012

Fund Manager

Devang Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1986.75

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.4353

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.75% - If redeemed / switched out within 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 12 months from the date of allotment.

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H- NAV Chart

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.6
1.69
2.79
4.5
9.22
7.16
7.05
8.05
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-202540

AXIS Strategic Bond Fund IDCW H- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsNirma-/-3.11600060.09
Corporate DebtsVedanta-/-3.09600059.81
Corporate DebtsNuvama Wealth.-/-2.98580057.67
Corporate DebtsDLF Cyber City-/-2.85550055.06
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-2.71520052.40
Corporate DebtsM T N L-/-2.56500049.50
Corporate DebtsAptus Finance In-/-2.55500049.29
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-2.39460046.19
Corporate DebtsA B Real Estate-/-2.32450044.94
Corporate DebtsDLF Home Develop-/-2.07400040.05
Corporate DebtsAB Digital-/-2.07400040.03
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.07400039.99
Corporate DebtsRenServ Global-/-2.07400039.95
Corporate DebtsVistaar Fin.-/-2.06400039.84
Corporate DebtsBamboo Hotels &-/-2.06400039.80
Corporate DebtsProfectus Capita-/-2.02390039.03
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-1.81350035.03
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-1.81350035.01
Corporate DebtsTyger Capital-/-1.65320031.87
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-1.57300030.44
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-1.30250025.16
Corporate DebtsJM Finan. Credit-/-1.30250025.09
Corporate DebtsGodrej Industrie-/-1.30250025.06
Corporate DebtsCreditAcc. Gram.-/-1.2925000025.02
Corporate DebtsTata Projects-/-1.29250024.97
Corporate DebtsTruhome Finance-/-1.29250024.97
Corporate DebtsNatl. Hous. Bank-/-1.29250024.90
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-1.03200019.99
Corporate DebtsIndostar Capital-/-1.03200019.94
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-1.0220019.68
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.93180018.01
Corporate DebtsInfopark Proper.-/-0.78150015.02
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.78150015.00
Corporate DebtsTVS Holdings-/-0.77150014.98
Corporate DebtsSt Bk of India-/-0.511009.89
PTCVajra Trust-/-0.49309.56
Corporate DebtsVeritas Finance-/-0.265004.98
Corporate DebtsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.15302.97
Floating Rate InstrumentsSK Finance-/-0.081901.58
Corporate DebtsNational Highway-/-0.06121.24
Corporate DebtsKogta Financial-/-0.041500.83
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.0360.59
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.0110.09
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-15.3929100000297.76
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-4.83910000093.48
Govt. SecuritiesMADHYA PRADESH 2038-/-2.34450000045.29
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.10403190040.58
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-1.66309870032.04
Govt. SecuritiesBihar 2031-/-1.61300000031.06
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2037-/-1.29250000025.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.11207940021.42
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-1.07200000020.75
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.78150000015.01
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.78150000015.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.163000003.15
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2039-/-0.163000003.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-0.112000002.06
Govt. SecuritiesKARNATAKA 2038-/-0.101837001.88
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.081500001.57
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.051000001.01
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.03489000.49
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.02494000.47
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.02420000.44
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2026-/-0.0094000.09
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2029-/-0.0040000.04
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/--0.010-0.14
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.52048.86
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.2805.34

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Devang Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

