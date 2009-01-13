iifl-logo
AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

Axis Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M

AMC

Axis Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Ultra Short Term Funds

Launch Date

02-Mar-2010

Fund Manager

Devang Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5933.18

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1015.4613

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M- NAV Chart

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.42
1.09
2.21
4.02
7.94
6.76
6.14
7.12
Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
25-Mar-20250.603092780

AXIS Treasury Advantage Fund Retail IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsGodrej Propert.-/-2.9417500174.91
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.9317500174.29
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.7616500164.22
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-2.5215000150.09
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-2.5115000149.31
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-2.1112500125.50
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.1012500124.97
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-2.1012500124.64
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.68100099.93
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.681000099.86
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.681000099.68
PTCSansar Trust-/-1.47100000000087.46
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-1.2710075.54
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-1.27750075.33
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.27750075.27
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-1.26750075.14
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-1.2675074.91
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.18700070.39
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-1.18705070.37
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-1.01600060.18
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.9255054.93
Corporate DebtsDLF Cyber City-/-0.88520052.05
Corporate DebtsShriram Finance-/-0.85500050.37
Corporate DebtsNomura Capital-/-0.84500050.13
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.84500050.09
Corporate DebtsNexus Select-/-0.84500049.96
Floating Rate InstrumentsA Birla Finance-/-0.84500049.89
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.8450049.74
PTCFirst Business Receivables Trust-/-0.845050.10
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.795047.09
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.67400040.11
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-0.67400040.01
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.593734.79
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.5735034.17
Corporate DebtsAadhar Hsg. Fin.-/-0.51300030.23
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.51300030.23
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-0.473328.08
PTCSansar Trust-/-0.4747690077827.76
Corporate DebtsReliance Life Sc-/-0.4225024.94
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.42250025.20
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.4225025.20
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.42250025.19
Corporate DebtsGodrej Finance-/-0.42250025.18
Corporate DebtsL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.42250025.17
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-0.42250025.13
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.42250025.08
Corporate DebtsM & M Fin. Serv.-/-0.42250025.08
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.4225025.07
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.4225025.02
Corporate DebtsA B Renewables-/-0.42250025.01
Corporate DebtsSamvardh. Mothe.-/-0.42250025.01
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.42250025.00
Corporate DebtsSMFG India-/-0.42250024.99
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.4225024.95
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.4225024.94
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.4225024.93
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.4225024.92
Corporate DebtsN A B A R D-/-0.42250024.91
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.4225024.90
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.4225024.80
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.34200020.04
Corporate DebtsEmbassy Off.REIT-/-0.3320019.77
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.2515015.04
Corporate DebtsTata Realty-/-0.25150015.00
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.08504.98
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.42
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.41
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.41
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.41
Floating Rate InstrumentsDME Development-/-0.0140.41
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-2.9617500000175.98
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-1.9911500000118.29
Govt. SecuritiesHaryana 2026-/-0.85500000050.73
Govt. SecuritiesWest Bengal 2025-/-0.84500000050.18
Govt. SecuritiesMAHARASHTRA SDL 2025-/-0.68400000040.34
Govt. SecuritiesRajasthan 2025-/-0.68400000040.14
Govt. SecuritiesUttar Pradesh 2026-/-0.43250000025.39
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.35200000020.60
Govt. SecuritiesUttar pradesh 2026-/-0.34200000020.38
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2025-/-0.01379000.38
Derivative Investments
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Floating and Receive Fix-/-8.4400.00
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.0000.00
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.02
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.03
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.04
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.06
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.06
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.08
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.12
DerivativesInterest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating-/-0.000-0.13
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.3120000000196.93
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-2.433000144.29
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.393000142.00
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.353000139.49
Commercial PaperTata Consumer-/-1.68200099.84
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.66200098.47
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.62200096.52
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.60200095.00
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.57200093.59
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.56200092.90
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.22150072.40
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.83100049.12
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.82100048.96
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.4150024.56
Commercial PaperICICI Secur.Prim-/-0.4150024.57
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.081004.86
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.620216.04
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.340198.62

Key information

Fund House:
Axis Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-Jan-2009
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
3,27,278.17
Trustee/s:
Mr. Rudrapriya Ray, Mr. Murray Alan Coble
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Gop Kumar Bhaskaran
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Ravi Narayanan, Mr. Amitabh Chaudhry
Compliance Officer/s:
Darshan Kapadia
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Milind Vengurlekar
Fund Manager/s:
Devang Shah
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One Lodha Place. 22nd & 23rd Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Par el, Maharashtra, Mumbai - 400013.
Contact Nos:
022-43255161
Fax:
022-43255199
Email:
customerserivce@axismf.com
Website:
www.axismf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

