AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 27-Aug-2018
Fund Manager
: Sachin Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5594.59
AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.3526
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.38
0.97
2.13
4.01
7.99
7.15
6.21
6.74
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
AXIS Ultra Short Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.29
|1750
|174.12
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|2.36
|12500
|124.93
|Corporate Debts
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|2.35
|12400
|124.28
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.89
|1000
|99.86
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.88
|10000
|99.82
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.88
|10000
|99.71
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.79
|9500
|95.00
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.51
|8000
|80.00
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.43
|100
|75.54
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.42
|7500
|75.02
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.41
|750
|74.44
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.37
|85
|72.33
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.32
|700
|70.07
|Corporate Debts
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|1.14
|6000
|60.17
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.13
|6000
|60.11
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.13
|6000
|59.99
|Corporate Debts
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|1.06
|5600
|55.96
|Corporate Debts
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.04
|5500
|54.85
|Corporate Debts
|Nuvama Wealth.
|-/-
|1.03
|5500
|54.69
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.95
|5000
|50.08
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|49.77
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|49.95
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.93
|500
|49.25
|Corporate Debts
|Truhome Finance
|-/-
|0.85
|4500
|44.95
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.85
|450
|44.94
|PTC
|Sansar Trust
|-/-
|0.83
|500000000
|43.73
|Corporate Debts
|Mindspace Busine
|-/-
|0.66
|3500
|35.03
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.66
|3500
|35.00
|Corporate Debts
|Godrej Finance
|-/-
|0.48
|2500
|25.18
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|25.05
|Corporate Debts
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|25.02
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Realty
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|25.01
|Corporate Debts
|IndiGrid Trust
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|24.96
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.47
|2500
|24.92
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|24.90
|Corporate Debts
|Embassy Off.REIT
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|24.64
|Corporate Debts
|Reliance Life Sc
|-/-
|0.47
|250
|24.97
|Corporate Debts
|Nirma
|-/-
|0.19
|1000
|10.00
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.09
|500
|4.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2025
|-/-
|1.51
|8000000
|79.81
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|1.13
|6000000
|59.85
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.04
|5500000
|55.29
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2025
|-/-
|0.47
|2500000
|25.14
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.38
|2000000
|20.18
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.19
|1000000
|10.10
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.10
|500000
|5.04
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.01
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.02
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.03
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.06
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.07
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.11
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.11
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.13
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.14
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.17
|Derivatives
|Interest Rate Swaps Pay Fixed and Receive Floating
|-/-
|-0.01
|0
|-0.28
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.96
|5500
|262.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.09
|4500
|216.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.09
|22000000
|216.63
|Commercial Paper
|Torrent Electri
|-/-
|3.19
|3500
|168.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.18
|3500
|168.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.78
|3000
|147.47
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.70
|3000
|143.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|2.66
|3000
|140.72
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.53
|13500000
|133.87
|Commercial Paper
|Tata TeleService
|-/-
|1.79
|2000
|94.86
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.79
|2000
|95.00
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.77
|2000
|93.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.77
|2000
|93.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|2000
|93.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.76
|2000
|93.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|2000
|93.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.76
|2000
|93.00
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.39
|1500
|73.41
|Commercial Paper
|Panatone Finvest
|-/-
|0.91
|1000
|48.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.91
|1000
|48.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.88
|1000
|46.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.47
|500
|24.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|0.09
|100
|4.92
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.91
|0
|101.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.46
|0
|77.59
