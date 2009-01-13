Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Axis Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Axis Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 12-Dec-2023
Fund Manager
: Krishnaa N
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 60.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.8187
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.5% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 months from the date of allotment.
Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.98
-1.26
3.81
1.03
9.16
-
-
5.36
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Axis US Treasury Dynamic Bond ETF Fund of Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|iShares USD Treasury Bond 7-10yr UCITS ETF
|-/-
|99.31
|45500
|58.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.68
|0
|0.40
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement