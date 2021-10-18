Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 25-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 118.42
Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1415
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.66
1.44
1.49
3.02
7.58
-
-
8.09
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund Dir IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.59
|100
|10.40
|Corporate Debts
|H U D C O
|-/-
|8.58
|100
|10.40
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|8.56
|100
|10.37
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|8.33
|1000
|10.09
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|8.33
|1000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.27
|1000
|10.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.43
|50
|5.36
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|4.22
|50
|5.11
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.18
|50
|5.06
|Corporate Debts
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|4.17
|50
|5.04
|Corporate Debts
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.14
|500
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.12
|500
|4.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|17.01
|2000000
|20.60
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2029
|-/-
|2.49
|300000
|3.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.29
|0
|2.77
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.06
|0
|2.49
