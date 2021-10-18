Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 30-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 46.39
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1037.2348
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.96
3.5
-
-
-
-
-
3.72
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|35.25
|1500000
|15.56
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|23.40
|1000000
|10.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|22.81
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|11.39
|500000
|5.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.76
|0
|2.10
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.39
|0
|1.05
