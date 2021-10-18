iifl-logo
Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term

Launch Date

30-Dec-2024

Fund Manager

Siddharth Chaudhary

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

46.39

Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1035.7762

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.95
3.45
-
-
-
-
-
3.57
Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06

Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-35.25150000015.56
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-23.40100000010.33
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-22.81100000010.07
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-11.395000005.03
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-4.7602.10
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.3901.05

Key information

Fund House:
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
18-Oct-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
18,456.32
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ganesh Mohan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ganesh Mohan, Sandesh Madhukar Kirkie, Sanjiv Bajaj, Malvika Sahni Sinha
Compliance Officer/s:
Harish Iyer
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ankur Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Siddharth Chaudhary
Auditors:
Khimji Kunverji & Co , LL, kirtane & Pandit LLP (Sch, Kirtane & Pandit LLP (Tru

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
S. No. 208-1B, Off Pune Ahmednagar Road, Lohagaon, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014
Contact Nos:
020-67672500
Fax:
020-67672550
Email:
service@bajajamc.com
Website:
WWW.bajajamc.com

