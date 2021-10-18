Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Pharma
Launch Date
: 06-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Nimesh Chandan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 283.11
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.171
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units are redeemed / switched out within 3 months from the date of allotment: 1% of applicable NAV. If units are redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.48
7.08
-8.81
-
-
-
-
-8.29
|Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
|Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
|Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71
Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|9.15
|47272
|25.90
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.42
|149634
|23.84
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.29
|166746
|23.46
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.27
|209685
|23.41
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|5.00
|23371
|14.14
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.77
|352568
|10.66
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.46
|515775
|9.79
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|3.03
|131483
|8.57
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|7019
|7.44
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.46
|23597
|6.95
|Equity
|Emcure Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.43
|69942
|6.86
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.42
|50483
|6.84
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.26
|66630
|6.40
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.20
|28449
|6.23
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.10
|1955
|5.94
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.04
|12663
|5.76
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.97
|22571
|5.58
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.82
|40359
|5.16
|Equity
|Zydus Wellness
|Food Products
|1.76
|31894
|4.97
|Equity
|Vijaya Diagnost.
|Healthcare Services
|1.62
|49936
|4.57
|Equity
|Rainbow Child.
|Healthcare Services
|1.61
|36664
|4.54
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.44
|8791
|4.08
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.41
|75345
|3.99
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.35
|9429
|3.81
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.32
|19598
|3.73
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.18
|14484
|3.34
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.12
|53009
|3.18
|Equity
|Alembic Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|39947
|2.97
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.05
|12922
|2.95
|Equity
|Jubilant Pharmo
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.01
|31634
|2.85
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.00
|39705
|2.83
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|0.98
|11226
|2.76
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|0.89
|55518
|2.50
|Equity
|Astrazeneca Phar
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|3234
|2.16
|Equity
|Shaily Engineer.
|Industrial Products
|0.53
|9809
|1.48
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.44
|7402
|1.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.70
|0
|16.14
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.05
|0
|5.89
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement