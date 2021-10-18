Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Nimesh Chandan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1278.31
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.307
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment: 1% of applicable NAV. if units are redeemed/switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.26
5.97
-4.09
-9.44
-
-
-
-6.93
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.45
|549660
|95.22
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|6.57
|699305
|83.92
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|6.14
|465236
|78.51
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.11
|64472
|65.30
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.96
|182124
|63.43
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.71
|109867
|60.20
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.67
|188780
|59.72
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|4.46
|66804
|56.98
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.74
|299939
|47.78
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.47
|644409
|44.38
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.33
|3097979
|42.50
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.11
|88844
|39.77
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|3.04
|177390
|38.85
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.03
|84186
|38.68
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.99
|147738
|38.19
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.97
|340111
|37.97
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|2.94
|618066
|37.60
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.88
|995439
|36.76
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.74
|1421537
|35.00
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|2.64
|280376
|33.76
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.48
|1017800
|31.69
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.30
|1321095
|29.34
|Equity
|Aditya Birla Cap
|Finance
|2.29
|1872981
|29.28
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.26
|78588
|28.92
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.22
|181097
|28.43
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.98
|196899
|25.29
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|1.56
|140301
|19.94
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.09
|1580
|1.10
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Index Future
|Bank Nifty Future
|-/-
|1.03
|2700
|13.12
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|-/-
|-0.43
|-15000
|-5.54
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-0.84
|-30625
|-10.73
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-1.06
|-80000
|-13.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.59
|0
|33.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.58
|0
|33.28
