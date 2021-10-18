Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4635.44
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1038.0981
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.27
0.73
1.87
3.68
7.45
-
-
7.41
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F- Latest Dividends
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Direct IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.45
|750
|74.90
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|750
|74.84
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.97
|500
|50.01
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.96
|500
|49.93
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.96
|500
|49.89
|ZCB
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.39
|200
|19.95
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|7.23
|7500
|374.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.24
|27500000
|271.40
|Commercial Paper
|Reliance Industr
|-/-
|4.82
|5000
|249.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.81
|4000
|197.29
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.89
|3000
|149.97
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.89
|3000
|149.97
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.85
|15000000
|147.88
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|2.85
|15000000
|147.70
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.93
|2000
|99.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|2000
|99.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|2000
|99.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|2000
|98.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.90
|2000
|98.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.90
|2000
|98.24
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|1.89
|2000
|98.06
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.82
|9500000
|94.22
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|1.43
|1500
|74.26
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|1.43
|1500
|73.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1500
|73.86
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.42
|1500
|73.69
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.42
|1500
|73.62
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.96
|1000
|49.60
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.96
|1000
|49.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.12
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.06
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.44
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.41
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.34
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.25
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.24
|Commercial Paper
|L&T Finance Ltd
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.23
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.22
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.21
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.15
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.15
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.13
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.95
|1000
|49.09
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|0.48
|500
|24.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|500
|24.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.48
|500
|24.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.48
|2500000
|24.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|500
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.47
|500
|24.56
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|10.77
|0
|558.05
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.52
|0
|-27.09
