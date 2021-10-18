iifl-logo
Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G

AMC

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

29-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Siddharth Chaudhary

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

4635.44

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1130.0563

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.0070% - If redemption/switch out within 1 days from the date of allotment. 0.0065% - If redemption/switch out within 2 days from the date of allotment. 0.0060% - If redemption/switch out within 3 days from the date of allotment. 0.0055% - If redemption/switch out within 4 days from the date of allotment. 0.0050% - If redemption/switch out within 5 days from the date of allotment. 0.0045% - If redemption/switch out within 6 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redemption/switch out after 7 days from the date of allotment.

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.27
0.71
1.83
3.59
7.26
-
-
7.23
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-1.4575074.90
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-1.4475074.84
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-0.9750050.01
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9650049.93
Corporate DebtsPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9650049.89
ZCBTata Capital-/-0.3920019.95
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-7.237500374.86
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.2427500000271.40
Commercial PaperReliance Industr-/-4.825000249.95
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-3.814000197.29
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-2.893000149.97
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-2.893000149.97
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.8515000000147.88
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-2.8515000000147.70
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.93200099.98
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.93200099.90
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.93200099.79
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-1.90200098.57
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.90200098.41
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-1.90200098.24
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-1.89200098.06
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.82950000094.22
Commercial PaperAxis Finance-/-1.43150074.26
Commercial PaperAxis Finance-/-1.43150073.90
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.43150073.86
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-1.42150073.69
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.42150073.62
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.96100049.60
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.96100049.89
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.95100049.36
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.95100049.36
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.95100049.35
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.95100049.28
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.95100049.16
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.95100049.16
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.95100049.13
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.95100049.12
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.95100049.11
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.95100049.10
Certificate of DepositsBank of India-/-0.95100049.06
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.95100049.44
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.95100049.42
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.95100049.41
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.95100049.34
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.95100049.25
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.95100049.24
Commercial PaperL&T Finance Ltd-/-0.95100049.23
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.95100049.22
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.95100049.21
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-0.95100049.21
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.95100049.15
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-0.95100049.15
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.95100049.13
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.95100049.09
Commercial PaperBarclays Invest-/-0.4850024.99
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.4850024.96
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.4850024.62
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.48250000024.79
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.4750024.58
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.4750024.56
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-10.770558.05
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.520-27.09

Key information

Fund House:
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
18-Oct-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
18,456.32
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ganesh Mohan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ganesh Mohan, Sandesh Madhukar Kirkie, Sanjiv Bajaj, Malvika Sahni Sinha
Compliance Officer/s:
Harish Iyer
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ankur Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Siddharth Chaudhary
Auditors:
Khimji Kunverji & Co , LL, kirtane & Pandit LLP (Sch, Kirtane & Pandit LLP (Tru

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
S. No. 208-1B, Off Pune Ahmednagar Road, Lohagaon, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014
Contact Nos:
020-67672500
Fax:
020-67672550
Email:
service@bajajamc.com
Website:
WWW.bajajamc.com

