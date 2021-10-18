Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 17-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3138.96
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1047.8759
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.41
1.01
2.08
3.83
7.57
-
-
7.56
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund Regular IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|3.11
|10000000
|101.49
|Govt. Securities
|Haryana 2025
|-/-
|0.92
|3000000
|30.09
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.78
|2500000
|25.27
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|0.77
|2500000
|25.25
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|0.46
|1500000
|15.11
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.03
|2000
|98.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.00
|2000
|97.93
|Commercial Paper
|PNB Housing
|-/-
|2.94
|2000
|95.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.91
|2000
|94.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|2000
|93.01
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.85
|2000
|93.00
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|2.84
|2000
|92.73
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|2.84
|2000
|92.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|2.27
|1500
|73.92
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.18
|7500000
|71.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.16
|1500
|70.53
|Commercial Paper
|Birla Group
|-/-
|2.15
|1500
|70.03
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.84
|6391400
|60.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.53
|1000
|49.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.51
|1000
|49.12
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|48.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.46
|1000
|47.58
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.45
|1000
|47.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.45
|5000000
|47.20
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.44
|5000000
|47.02
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|47.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|47.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|47.05
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.44
|1000
|46.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.78
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.71
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|5000000
|46.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.48
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|46.57
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.17
|4000000
|38.01
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|24.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|24.61
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|23.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.73
|2500000
|23.81
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.45
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.72
|500
|23.39
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.71
|500
|23.25
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.30
|1000000
|9.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|8.45
|0
|275.65
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.79
|0
|-90.63
