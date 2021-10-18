Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 13-May-2024
Fund Manager
: Nimesh Chandan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1073.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3859
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment: If upto 30% of units allotted are redeemed/switched out - Nil any redemption/switch-out of units in excess of 30% of units allotted - 1% of applicable NAV. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.09
5.14
-0.2
-4.53
-
-
-
3.85
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.14
|503926
|87.30
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|5.00
|1357837
|53.63
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.50
|1205788
|37.55
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.29
|209007
|35.27
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.75
|799654
|29.53
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.72
|133391
|29.21
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.70
|421250
|29.01
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.68
|82493
|28.73
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.55
|1991720
|27.32
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.46
|71609
|26.35
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.24
|399425
|23.98
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|2.23
|955508
|23.96
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.02
|47146
|21.66
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.94
|111242
|20.82
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.70
|115913
|18.25
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|1.65
|40258
|17.66
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.55
|67349
|16.67
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.54
|511740
|16.54
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|5414
|16.45
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.02
|698409
|10.89
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.97
|530658
|10.45
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|0.96
|33285
|10.35
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.90
|20527
|9.70
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.86
|20212
|9.20
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.81
|577154
|8.66
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.78
|163698
|8.36
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.78
|39087
|8.33
|Equity
|V I P Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|245442
|7.42
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.66
|396715
|7.04
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.65
|132280
|7.01
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.64
|361198
|6.84
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.59
|42305
|6.29
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|0.58
|50138
|6.20
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.54
|160000
|5.76
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.51
|336692
|5.51
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.45
|1200
|4.86
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.45
|6153
|4.85
|Equity
|ICRA
|Capital Markets
|0.35
|7053
|3.74
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.25
|7500
|2.72
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|0.25
|98279
|2.65
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.69
|5000
|50.37
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|2.35
|2500
|25.21
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.35
|2500
|25.17
|Corporate Debts
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.34
|2500
|25.14
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|-0.34
|-100000
|-3.62
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|-0.54
|-292500
|-5.79
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|-0.55
|-27500
|-5.88
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|TCS
|-/-
|-0.57
|-17500
|-6.13
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Natl. Aluminium
|-/-
|-0.62
|-375000
|-6.68
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|HCL Technologies
|-/-
|-0.65
|-43750
|-6.92
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Hero Motocorp
|-/-
|-0.78
|-22500
|-8.31
|Derivatives - Stock Future
|Infosys
|-/-
|-1.42
|-90000
|-15.28
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Gold ETF
|-/-
|8.04
|12075000
|86.28
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Gold ETF
|-/-
|7.37
|9500000
|79.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|DSP Silver ETF
|-/-
|2.93
|3452482
|31.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|9.24
|0
|98.92
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.28
|0
|3.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement