iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

AMC

Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

13-May-2024

Fund Manager

Nimesh Chandan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1073.04

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.3859

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment: If upto 30% of units allotted are redeemed/switched out - Nil any redemption/switch-out of units in excess of 30% of units allotted - 1% of applicable NAV. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.09
5.14
-0.2
-4.53
-
-
-
3.85
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bajaj Finserv Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

500

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Page Industries1,200
HDFC AMC7,500

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NHPC Ltd13,33,561
Motherson Wiring16,94,600
H P C L2,57,170
GE Shipping Co83,647
Oil India1,32,872
B P C L1,54,050
360 ONE8,643

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.1450392687.30
EquityITCDiversified FMCG5.00135783753.63
EquityNTPCPower3.50120578837.55
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.2920900735.27
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels2.7579965429.53
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.7213339129.21
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.7042125029.01
EquityTCSIT - Software2.688249328.73
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals2.55199172027.32
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.467160926.35
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.2439942523.98
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower2.2395550823.96
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.024714621.66
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.9411124220.82
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.7011591318.25
EquityCRISILFinance1.654025817.66
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.556734916.67
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.5451174016.54
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.53541416.45
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.0269840910.89
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.9753065810.45
EquityAkzo NobelConsumer Durables0.963328510.35
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.90205279.70
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.86202129.20
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.815771548.66
EquityIndian BankBanks0.781636988.36
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.78390878.33
EquityV I P Inds.Consumer Durables0.682454427.42
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.663967157.04
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.651322807.01
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.643611986.84
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.59423056.29
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.58501386.20
EquityREC LtdFinance0.541600005.76
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.513366925.51
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.4512004.86
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.4561534.85
EquityICRACapital Markets0.3570533.74
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.2575002.72
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.25982792.65
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-4.69500050.37
Corporate DebtsTata Capital-/-2.35250025.21
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-2.35250025.17
Corporate DebtsMuthoot Finance-/-2.34250025.14
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC Ltd-/--0.34-100000-3.62
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of Baroda-/--0.54-292500-5.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot Finance-/--0.55-27500-5.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCS-/--0.57-17500-6.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureNatl. Aluminium-/--0.62-375000-6.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureHCL Technologies-/--0.65-43750-6.92
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero Motocorp-/--0.78-22500-8.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosys-/--1.42-90000-15.28
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Gold ETF-/-8.041207500086.28
Indian Mutual FundsDSP Gold ETF-/-7.37950000079.13
Indian Mutual FundsDSP Silver ETF-/-2.93345248231.43
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-9.24098.92
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.2803.05

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
18-Oct-2021
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
18,456.32
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ganesh Mohan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Ganesh Mohan, Sandesh Madhukar Kirkie, Sanjiv Bajaj, Malvika Sahni Sinha
Compliance Officer/s:
Harish Iyer
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ankur Gupta
Fund Manager/s:
Nimesh Chandan
Auditors:
Khimji Kunverji & Co , LL, kirtane & Pandit LLP (Sch, Kirtane & Pandit LLP (Tru

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
S. No. 208-1B, Off Pune Ahmednagar Road, Lohagaon, Viman Nagar, Pune 411014
Contact Nos:
020-67672500
Fax:
020-67672550
Email:
service@bajajamc.com
Website:
WWW.bajajamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.