Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Nimesh Chandan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 423.81
Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.393
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units are redeemed/switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment: If upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed/switched out - Nil any redemption/switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1% of applicable NAV. if units are redeemed/switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.24
3.72
-
-
-
-
-
3.93
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|97.34
|0
|412.51
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.66
|0
|11.29
