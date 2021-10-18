Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund Direct IDCW

Exit Load %

: If units are redeemed/switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment: If upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed/switched out - Nil any redemption/switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1% of applicable NAV. if units are redeemed/switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.