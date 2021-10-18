Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W
AMC
: Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 29-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Siddharth Chaudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 445.56
Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1033.0475
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W- NAV Chart
Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.13
0.53
1.45
3.07
6.48
-
-
6.59
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W- Latest Dividends
Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund Regular IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|Barclays Invest
|-/-
|7.21
|500
|24.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|4.31
|1500000
|14.93
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.44
|500000
|4.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|64.64
|0
|223.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|21.64
|0
|74.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.71
|0
|2.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.14
