Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 04-Jan-2010
Fund Manager
: Viraj Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.6892
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.50% If redeemed/switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.7
4.17
-4.19
-5.71
6.52
11.16
19.15
10.05
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Aggressive G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|56.11
|1338997
|10.13
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|13.90
|8067
|2.51
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Low Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.12
|475732
|1.82
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Bond Fund - STP - Direct (G)
|-/-
|9.78
|299067
|1.76
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|5.89
|119695
|1.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|1.18
|51690
|0.21
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.08
|0
|0.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.02
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.08
|0
|-0.01
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement