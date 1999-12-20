Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 01-Apr-2013
Fund Manager
: Viraj Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5.85
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 34.5356
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.50% If redeemed/switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.01
2.37
0.2
0.6
7.45
8.33
9.81
8.81
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Conservative Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Bond Fund - STP - Direct (G)
|-/-
|35.53
|351844
|2.07
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Low Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|32.45
|494284
|1.89
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|22.65
|175123
|1.32
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|8.21
|1543
|0.48
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.35
|0
|0.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.20
|0
|-0.01
