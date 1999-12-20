Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 27-Feb-2013
Fund Manager
: Viraj Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18.96
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 40.911
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.50% If redeemed/switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil If redeemed/switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G- NAV Chart
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.39
3.35
-2.75
-2.86
7.59
10.4
14.5
9.98
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Asset Allocation FoF Moderate Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Large Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|35.94
|900807
|6.81
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Bond Fund - STP - Direct (G)
|-/-
|27.70
|889438
|5.25
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Low Duration Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|13.45
|663955
|2.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Focused Equity Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.77
|230081
|2.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|10.74
|6541
|2.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.01
|370
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.41
|0
|0.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement