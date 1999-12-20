Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 13-Mar-2013
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 13421.37
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.1415
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 0.15% - If redeemed/switched out within 7 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after 7 days from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A- NAV Chart
Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
1.44
2.49
4.09
8.22
6.51
6.43
6.82
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Banking PSU Debt Fund IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.92
|52500000
|525.70
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.11
|41500000
|415.99
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|2.73
|36000000
|365.72
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|2.62
|35000000
|351.62
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.57
|35000000
|344.41
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.32
|31500000
|311.25
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|2.23
|30000000
|298.12
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.79
|24300000
|240.39
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.76
|23500000
|235.34
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|1.74
|23000000
|233.68
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|1.73
|23000000
|231.83
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.69
|22500000
|225.84
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.67
|22500000
|224.32
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|20000000
|200.13
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.38
|18500000
|184.60
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.31
|17500000
|175.92
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.13
|15000000
|150.71
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|1.12
|15000000
|150.25
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|15000000
|150.03
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.12
|15000000
|149.89
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.82
|11000000
|110.47
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|10000000
|100.31
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|9000000
|90.01
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.59
|7500000
|78.42
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.56
|7500000
|75.03
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.38
|5000000
|50.64
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|50.16
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.37
|5000000
|50.12
|NCD
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.34
|4500000
|45.41
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.30
|4000000
|40.15
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.23
|3000000
|30.16
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.21
|2650000
|27.68
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|25.32
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|25.13
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|25.01
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|2500000
|24.82
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.18
|2500000
|24.61
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.15
|2000000
|20.66
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.08
|1000000
|10.21
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.08
|1000000
|10.07
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.07
|1000000
|10.03
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.03
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.01
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.04
|500000
|5.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|12.39
|160100000
|1,659.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.16
|54000000
|557.60
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.98
|50000000
|533.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.11
|28000000
|283.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.51
|20000000
|201.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.08
|1000000
|10.40
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|120000
|1.21
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.06
|57500000
|543.88
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|3.58
|50000000
|479.10
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|2.67
|37500000
|357.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.44
|35000000
|326.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.34
|33500000
|313.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.94
|27500000
|260.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.81
|25000000
|242.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.74
|25000000
|233.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.42
|20000000
|190.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.40
|20000000
|187.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.71
|10000000
|94.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|10000000
|94.41
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.70
|10000000
|93.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.53
|7500000
|71.51
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|48.89
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|48.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.36
|5000000
|47.75
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.74
|0
|231.48
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.01
|0
|135.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|1.91
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement