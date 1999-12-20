Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 482.85
Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7751
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1% - If redeemed before 365 days from the date of investment.
Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H- NAV Chart
Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.67
2.41
2.74
3.53
8.79
6.14
6.04
3.51
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Bond Fund Income Plan Dir IDCW H- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|10.19
|5000000
|49.96
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|8.62
|4200000
|42.26
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|5.14
|2500000
|25.20
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.40
|200000
|1.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|52.14
|24400000
|255.74
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.21
|100000
|1.00
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.08
|37500
|0.40
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.78
|3400000
|33.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.84
|2500000
|23.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.66
|2400000
|22.85
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|2.73
|1400000
|13.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.94
|1000000
|9.51
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.34
|0
|6.69
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.65
|0
|3.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|2.03
|0
|0.00
