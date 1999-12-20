Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1469.57
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3366
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.60% - If redeemed / switched out the investments within 9 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 9 month from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly- NAV Chart
Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.66
2.83
4.33
9.14
6.24
6.34
5.89
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly- Latest Dividends
Bandhan Bond Fund MTP Direct IDCW Frtnly- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|7.22
|10500000
|105.35
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|6.91
|10000000
|100.80
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.44
|5000000
|50.24
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.37
|5000000
|49.20
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|3.09
|4500000
|45.13
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.71
|2500000
|24.98
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.38
|2000000
|20.12
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.03
|1500000
|15.01
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.62
|900000
|9.03
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|0.55
|800000
|8.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.34
|500000
|4.96
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|52.55
|74000000
|766.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.35
|500000
|5.16
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.14
|194600
|2.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|20000
|0.20
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|11000
|0.11
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|6.48
|10000000
|94.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|6.10
|9100000
|88.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.63
|2500000
|23.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.65
|1000000
|9.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|4.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.07
|100000
|0.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.62
|0
|23.32
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|6.85
|0
|0.00
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement