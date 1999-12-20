Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 15-Sep-2014
Fund Manager
: Suyash Choudhary
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9664.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 21.6483
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed/switched out within 1 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If Redeemed/switched out after 1 months from the date of allotment.
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic- NAV Chart
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.53
1.53
2.71
4.43
9.13
6.93
6.7
7.59
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Direct IDCW Periodic- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|4.95
|47500000
|478.83
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|4.57
|44100000
|442.56
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.00
|29000000
|290.34
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.60
|25000000
|251.10
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.82
|17500000
|175.86
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.56
|15000000
|150.61
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.29
|12500000
|125.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.29
|12500000
|124.77
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|1.04
|10000000
|100.84
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.03
|10000000
|99.39
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.52
|5000000
|50.16
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.52
|5000000
|50.11
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.52
|5000000
|50.10
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.36
|3500000
|35.04
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.31
|3000000
|30.11
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|25.04
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.10
|1000000
|9.98
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|21.07
|196000000
|2,038.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|7.15
|66500000
|691.61
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.61
|43000000
|445.63
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|4.13
|40000000
|399.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.13
|19945600
|205.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.63
|6097100
|61.28
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.50
|5000000
|48.78
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.31
|3000000
|30.32
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|25.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|25.26
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|1.03
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|100000
|0.99
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.01
|85000
|0.85
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|4.92
|50000000
|475.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|4.57
|46500000
|442.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|4.18
|42500000
|404.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.68
|37500000
|356.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.95
|30000000
|285.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.94
|30000000
|284.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|17500000
|166.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.48
|15000000
|143.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.25
|12500000
|120.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.73
|7500000
|71.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.66
|6500000
|63.55
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|5000000
|48.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.50
|5000000
|47.96
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.25
|2500000
|24.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.25
|2500000
|24.08
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.25
|2500000
|23.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.19
|2000000
|18.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.15
|1500000
|14.24
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.11
|1100000
|10.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.44
|0
|138.65
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.15
|0
|14.06
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|C C I
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|3.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement