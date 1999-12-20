iifl-logo
Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

13-Dec-2000

Fund Manager

Suyash Choudhary

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

9664.73

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  56.0758

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G- NAV Chart

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.52
1.49
2.59
4.19
8.62
6.43
6.18
7.34
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan Bond Fund STP Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDBajaj Housing-/-4.9547500000478.83
NCDTata Capital-/-4.5744100000442.56
NCDBajaj Finance-/-3.0029000000290.34
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-2.6025000000251.10
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.8217500000175.86
NCDBajaj Housing-/-1.5615000000150.61
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.2912500000125.02
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.2912500000124.77
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-1.0410000000100.84
NCDN A B A R D-/-1.031000000099.39
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.52500000050.16
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.52500000050.11
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.52500000050.10
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.36350000035.04
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.31300000030.11
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.26250000025.04
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.1010000009.98
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-21.071960000002,038.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-7.1566500000691.61
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.6143000000445.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.1340000000399.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-2.1319945600205.68
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.63609710061.28
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.50500000048.78
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.31300000030.32
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.26250000025.55
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.26250000025.26
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.011000001.03
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.011000000.99
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-0.01850000.85
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-4.9250000000475.69
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-4.5746500000442.32
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-4.1842500000404.74
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-3.6837500000356.24
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.9530000000285.36
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.9430000000284.14
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.7217500000166.48
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.4815000000143.07
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.2512500000120.98
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.73750000071.04
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.66650000063.55
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.50500000048.53
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.50500000047.96
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.25250000024.48
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.25250000024.08
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.25250000023.81
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.19200000018.83
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.15150000014.24
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-0.11110000010.50
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.440138.65
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.15014.06
Cash & Cash EquivalentC C I-/-0.0303.31

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,68,640.99
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vratika Sardesai, Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms. Neeta Singh
Fund Manager/s:
Suyash Choudhary
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com

