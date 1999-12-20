iifl-logo

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Bandhan Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

03-Sep-2025

Fund Manager

Abhishek Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

0

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  20-Aug-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  -

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

-

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

-

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Bandhan BSE India Sector Leaders Index Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

No Records Found

Key information

Fund House:
Bandhan Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,77,378.19
Trustee/s:
D M Sukthankar, Jamsheed G Kanga, IDFC AMC Trustee Company
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Vishal Kapoor
CIO:
Kenneth Andrade
President:
NA
Director/s:
Vishwavir Saran Das
Compliance Officer/s:
Vijayalaxmi Khatri
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Abhishek Jain
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co.LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
6th Flr,841 One World Center,Jupiter mill,Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-66289999
Fax:
022-24215052
Email:
investormf@bandhanamc.com
Website:
www.bandhanmutual.com
