Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF
AMC
: Bandhan Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) - RGESS
Launch Date
: 07-Sep-2016
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1.11
Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 819.1193
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF- NAV Chart
Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.7
4.33
-3.65
-7.38
4.06
9.68
23.26
13.44
|Category Avg
-1.49
5.11
-4.03
-8.66
4.13
10.93
24.58
13.26
|Category Best
-0.52
9.49
-2.91
-7.25
4.85
15.39
26
14.66
|Category Worst
-2.4
2.3
-8.91
-16.07
1.67
9.71
23.28
10.96
Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Bandhan BSE Sensex ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|15.35
|982
|0.17
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.95
|916
|0.11
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|9.51
|878
|0.10
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|7.15
|469
|0.07
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.92
|347
|0.05
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.34
|152
|0.04
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|4.28
|1202
|0.04
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|4.15
|132
|0.04
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.39
|370
|0.03
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|3.28
|191
|0.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.10
|498
|0.03
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.78
|36
|0.03
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.68
|115
|0.02
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.30
|116
|0.02
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|140
|0.02
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.95
|137
|0.02
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.83
|17
|0.02
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.76
|881
|0.01
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.73
|617
|0.01
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.52
|272
|0.01
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.50
|54
|0.01
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.37
|15
|0.01
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.34
|592
|0.01
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.33
|1070
|0.01
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.18
|70
|0.01
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.16
|59
|0.01
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.12
|83
|0.01
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.92
|95
|0.01
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.91
|46
|0.01
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.77
|86
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.41
|0
|0.00
